The joyous stage musical based on the beloved film classic starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Rosemary Clooney.
Based on the beloved film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Rosemary Clooney, this heartwarming stage adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs. Army veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act following their service in World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a series of romantic mix-ups and a dazzling score including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical any time of year but especially loved at Christmas.
