Summer in MKE just got a lot more fun. The Milwaukee Theater District is bringing live performances from local artists to hot spots on the Milwaukee RiverWalk Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 19 - September 16th. The busker-style performances by local musicians, artists and street performers showcase both the amazing talent and thriving entertainment spaces we have right here in the city we call home!
https://www.visitmilwaukee.org/things-to-do/arts-entertainment/performing-arts-theater/theater-district/its-alive-on-the-riverwalk/