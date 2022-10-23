Stroll through the Zoo and immerse yourself in dazzling lights and festive, hand-carved masterpieces created by talented professional artists! Warm up with seasonal food and beverages and get into the Halloween spirit!
Over 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween event, Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, taking place Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 30, 2022. This family-friendly event will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 6pm to 10pm at 2131 N. Main Street, Racine, WI.
In the crisp fall air, guests will stroll through the Zoo along a dedicated paved pathway and become immersed in dazzling lights and charming decorations. The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night for all to see. There will be an abundance of custom designs to discover including cats, owls, scarecrows, and more Halloween-themed creations. To compliment the jack-o’-lanterns, there will be enchanting light displays throughout the route. Within the event, the Zoo will be hosting a decorating contest that businesses and organizations can sign up to participate in. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite decorated space and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. As they take in the delightful sights, guests can warm up with seasonal food and beverages on site.
Jack-O’-Lantern Nights will be perfect for kids and adults of all ages. This event will provide a safe opportunity for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun. Admission is only available at the door and is $10 per person and free for children 2 years and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.