Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced today that three-time Academy of Country Music “Entertainer of the Year,” Jason Aldean, along with special guest Gabby Barrett, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the first day of Summerfest, June 23, 2022. Tickets purchased to this show from Ticketmaster including admission to Summerfest on June 23, 2022.