John McGivern serves up a steady stream of holiday stories from his Wisconsin childhood. They recall an age of innocence bounded by Thanksgiving Dinner Traditions, Santa’s handcrafted Christmas toys, Midnight Mass Expectations and New Year’s Eve adult only parties in the Bartlett Avenue finished basement. This show recounts holidays past and present and is guaranteed to generate loads of laughs and a warm, holiday glow.
Sponsor: Bank Five Nine, GFWC Hartford Women's Club, Hartford Lioness Club, Part of the Forte Bank Mainstage Series
