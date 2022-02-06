The Official Tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper
John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” ® is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper's final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. You'll experience unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50's era: That'll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh, Boy, Rave on, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, and many, many more.
SUN FEB 6, 2022 - 7:30 PM
Ages: All Ages
Doors Open: 6:30 PM
Door Price: $35.00 - $45.00
https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/winter-dance-party-2022