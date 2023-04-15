The K-9 Carnival is quickly approaching so make sure your doggy calendars are clear for April 16th from 1-4pm. We are gathering in the Community Center parking lot for a carnival of a lifetime. You will find fun activities, contests, food and beverages from local vendors. Upon arrival stop by the info booth to claim your bandana for your furry friend. ALL DOGS ARE WELCOME! Don’t forget to tell your pup to be on their best behavior and they must stay on their leash.
CUW students in conjunction with Exterior Pros and Gruber Law present the K9 Carnival.