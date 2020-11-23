Experience holiday joy and excitement from the comfort of your car at Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland, Wisconsin’s new, ultimate, drive-thru holiday destination in Grafton. This family-friendly event is more than a light show, it is bringing communities together to collect toys for children in need and spread holiday cheer with one-of-a-kind attractions.
The experience will feature millions of lights, three mesmerizing light tunnels, hundreds of inflatables and holiday décor pieces, lighted water features, a live nativity scene, Santa’s Workshop with live reindeer and a bustling Christmas Village. Professional set designers from both Milwaukee and Hollywood are creating dozens of streetscapes for a charming village featuring quaint storefronts and a rink for ice skating villagers.