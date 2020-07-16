Kapco’s ‘Live at the Lot’ returns to Grafton starting Friday

GRAFTON — Kapco Metal Stamping announced the continuation of their outdoor concert series Live at the Lot from July 17-25 in their parking lot at 1150 Cheyenne Ave. in Grafton. Tickets went on sale on their website July 9.
K-Nation Entertainment (KNE), Kapco’s affiliated production company, is organizing the assembly of the stage and sound/light equipment for the eight planned concerts that week.
The first Live at the Lot series in June hosted almost 3,000 guests and raised over $5,000 for the Hometown Heroes charity. While the earlier COVID19 safety restrictions are no longer in place in Ozaukee County, patrons are still expected to socially distance. A limited number of vehicles will be allowed at each event. Passengers will be able to sit in their cars or in their own lawn chairs next to their vehicle in a marked spot. Food and beer delivery will be available. To ensure a touchless system, all tickets to Live At The Lot must be purchased in advance at www.liveatthelot. com. Pricing is per vehicle and begins at approximately $80 depending on the event.
“The national headliners we have secured for our second Live At The Lot series are very impressive including country stars Lee Brice and Phil Vassar as well as the pop group Blessid Union of Souls who have had a number of Top 40 hits,” said Jim Kacmarcik, president of Kapco. “Given our social distancing requirements, Kapco’s Live At The Lot provides guests the opportunity to enjoy live music in a safe setting. Many of our headliners typically play for several thousand guests at each concert. It is truly a privilege to see them in a much smaller setting in Grafton.”
The schedule of events includes Lee Brice with special guest Conner Sweet performing Fridayat 7:30 p.m., Blessid Union of Souls performing Saturday at 7:30 p.m., The Prince Experience performing Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Bella Cain performing July 22 at 6:30 p.m., Phil Vassar with special guest Matt Wynn performing July 23 at 6:30 p.m., The Docksiders performing July 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Beatlemania Now performing July 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Phil Vassar has already sold out. Onsite beer sales will benefit Mel’s Charities.