GRAFTON — Individuals who have been cooped up at home for a few months due to COVID-19 will soon have the chance to attend a drive-in movie or concert.
Kapco, 1000 Badger Circle, is hosting a two-week series event called “Live at the Lot” from June 5 to June 20 in its parking lot.
“We’ve all been at home for an extended period of time,” said Jim Kacmarcik, owner of the metal-stamping company. “Movies, concerts, festivals, those are the types of things that kind of define our summertime here in southeastern Wisconsin. With COVID-19, there’s still significant concerns about everything and so I thought what we would do is try to create a really safe, unique kind of opportunity for people to come and listen to live music ... and outdoor movies as well.”
Guests can park their car, pull out a lawn chair next to their vehicle and enjoy the show while keeping their distance from others.
“(At) a drive-in movie people are packed close by,” Kacmarcik said. “Ours are all going to be socially distanced appropriately.”
The event’s rules and regulations can be found at liveatthelot.com.
Families can huddle in their vehicles or lounge beside them and watch movies such as “The Lion King,” “Frozen II,” and some recent releases such as “Onward” and “Sonic The Hedgehog.” Friends can carpool and listen to performers like Tom Higgenson, lead singer of the Plain White T’s; and national recording artist Conner Sweet.
“Live at the Lot” will hold two private events reserved for invited health care workers and first responders on opening night at 7 p.m., featuring Thompson Square, and Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m., featuring Bella Cain.
“They’re putting their health on the line and their family too so we thought it was a good opportunity to show our appreciation and love for all those folks who are sometimes a bit underappreciated,” Kacmarcik said.
Attendees can also order food and beverages on site during the shows through their phones. Food will be delivered directly to the customer’s car through a cashless system available online.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at liveatthelot.com. Prices are per vehicle and tickets must be purchased before the show date. The events can hold approximately 50 vehicles. All net proceeds will benefit Hometown Heroes.
Kacmarcik said he is proud to provide an event where people can get out of their homes and enjoy some entertainment responsibly.
“We’re going to work very hard to make sure it’s done appropriately,” he said.
The current list of shows:
■ Friday, June 5: Celebration of Heroes featuring Thompson Square, 7 p.m.
■ Saturday, June 6: Keith
Pulvermacher Band, 5:30 p.m.; “Frozen II,” 8:45 p.m.
■ Sunday, June 7: New Life Church Service, 10 a.m.; Joe 2.0, 5:30 p.m.; “Sonic The Hedgehog,” 8:45 p.m.
■ Monday, June 8: Music and Movie, Ryan Mcintyre/“ Onward,” 7:30 p.m.
■ Tuesday, June 9: Music and Movie: MSO Cellist Peter Thomas/“The Lion King,” 7 p.m.
■ Wednesday, June 10: Music and Movie: MSO Cellist Peter Thomas/“Toy Story 4.”
■ Thursday, June 11: Zac Matthews Band, 6 p.m.
■ Friday, June 12: Milwaukee Tool Shed Band, 7 p.m.
■ Saturday, June 13: Tom Higgenson, 7 p.m.
■ Sunday, June 14: The Myles and Amanda Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
■ Monday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 17: TBA
■ Thursday, June 18: Pat McCurdy, 6 p.m.
■ Friday, June 19: Celebration of Heroes featuring Bella Cain, 7 p.m.
■ Saturday, June 20: Conner Sweet with Matt Wynn.