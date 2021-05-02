Experience Lakefront Brewery like never before – as a comedy club. The beer hall is transformed to give you an intimate show full of fresh laughs and fresh beer. Enjoy table served food from a special menu only available during the show! Don’t worry, the award-winning cheese curds are on it.
Due to popular demand, there will be 2 SHOWS! 6pm and 8:30pm. Food menu available for the early show, snack menu available for the late show and delicious beer on tap all night!
Due to social distancing guidelines and to ensure the safety of our guests tickets are available PER TABLE. Tickets are $30 for 2 ($15/ person), $60 for a 4 person table and $90 for a table that seats up to 6 people. 21+ event
Price: $30 - $90
