We all need a little extra holiday cheer this year! There is no better way to share the magic of the season than shopping local, finding unique gifts, and creating memories with delicious food and the people you love. Kenosha Public Market is here to help with all of those festive needs. Our four day (two weekend) Holiday Market gives you a chance to shop with amazing local vendors and small businesses, find perfect gifts for just about everyone on your list, and prepare a holiday spread unlike any other with fresh and artisanal foods. We even have an online shopping option with curbside pickup service! This is shopping you can feel good about!