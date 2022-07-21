Kids From Wisconsin 2022 Summer Tour Sponsored by Friends of Kiel Performing Arts the Kiel- Performing Arts Center
TICKETS:
-Tickets available at the PAC.
-Online tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/#ticketing
-Ticket phone: 920-894-5186
Through the decades, eclectic fads, explosive dance crazes, artists and bands have burst forth onto the music scene and into our psyche. British invasions, Swedish bands, Motown, Swing dance and Disney are just some of the influences that have ignited today’s music genres.
The Kids From Wisconsin’s BIG BANG BOOM Tour will bring these sensations, and much more, to life in our high-powered two-hour Vegas style production. Join our state’s most talented singers, dancers, and instrumentalists in celebrating the World’s most dynamic and impactful music styles and cultures.
An iconic Kids From Wisconsin performance is a professional, fully staged Vegas-style performance designed for a multi-generational audience. The group tours the Midwest and will perform to over 120,000 over a summer.