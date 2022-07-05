This year’s “Plymouth Show” is presented by the Plymouth Arts Center with a one-time evening performance at the Plymouth High School Auditorium on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:00pm.
This year’s “Plymouth Show” is presented by the Plymouth Arts Center with a one-time evening performance at the Plymouth High School Auditorium on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:00pm. Through the decades, eclectic fads, explosive dance crazes, artists, and bands have burst forth onto the music scene and into our psyche. British invasions, Swedish bands, Motown, Swing dance, and Disney are just some of the influences that have ignited today’s music genres. The Kids From Wisconsin’s BIG BANG BOOM Tour will bring these sensations, and much more to life in a two-hour Vegas style production. Tickets for Reserved Seats for the “Plymouth Show” are available now at the Plymouth Arts Center Box Office. All seats are reserved, so please order early. Tickets will be sold at the Plymouth Arts Center’s office up until 4:00pm on the day of the show. Remaining tickets will be sold at the Plymouth High School Box Office, beginning at 6:00pm (one hour before the show starts). Tickets are $20 for adults, $14 for youth (12 & under). All ticket prices include tax. Visit the Plymouth Arts Center Box Office at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, Tues.-Fri. from 10:00am-4:00pm. Tickets are also being sold online through our ticket service: www.plymoutharts.org and through calling the Plymouth Arts Center at (920)-892-8409.