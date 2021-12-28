Price: $20.00 to $25.00
Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland is Wisconsin’s ultimate drive-thru holiday experience. Guests of all ages will enjoy millions of lights, three mesmerizing light tunnels, hundreds of inflatables and holiday décor pieces, a rink for ice skating villagers, a Christmas market with food and crafts, a nativity scene, Santa’s Workshop with live reindeer, a bustling Christmas Village and more.
The proceeds from Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland will be used to provide new toys to children in need and facing adversity. All guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy(s) that will be given to a child in need in the community.