Koningsdag! King's Day Celebration

Milwaukee’s own ‘King’s Day’ Celebration!
King’s Day (“Koningsdag”) is the Dutch equivalent of St. Patrick’s Day. Just like everybody is Irish and raises a toast to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, on King’s Day anybody who wants to be Dutch, is Dutch. And it’s the day to party, feast, drink and celebrate all things Dutch. King’s Day is an excuse to wear orange, go for a spring day bike ride, and gather with friends to enjoy a Dutch beer (or two, or more).
This year, you don’t have to travel to Amsterdam to celebrate King’s Day because Milwaukee and Shorewood are having their own King’s Day festivities. On Wednesday, April 27th, those celebrating King’s Day locally are gathering at Café Hollander on Milwaukee’s Eastside and Three Lions Pub in Shorewood.
Organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed and Greater Shorewood Bikers, these two cycling advocacy groups are celebrating King’s Day to bring greater awareness to the Netherlands’ leadership in making their communities over the last 50 years much more bike friendly, and less car dependent. Currently, the Dutch have the highest rates of routine, everyday bike use in the World, and many studies indicate those high rates have many benefits for Dutch health, happiness, prosperity and their environment.
Milwaukee’s King’s Day celebration kicks off at Three Lions Pub in Shorewood at 4:00 pm, followed by a follow-up celebration at Café Hollander on Downer. Attendees are encouraged to bike to the event, and between the two venues (the two bars are an easy, pleasant 3-mile bike ride apart).
Festivities at Three Lions will run from about 4-6, and at Café Hollander from about 5-7. At one or both venues the Dutch National Anthem will be played, and King Willem-Alexander and the House of Oranje will be toasted. (And the difference between “Holland,” the “Netherlands” and the “Kingdom of the Netherlands” will be explained, for those who really want to know.) Celebrants are encouraged to wear orange (the national color of the Netherlands, and the official color of King’s Day). All welcome. You don’t have to be Dutch to bike or join in the celebration on King’s Day! Prost!