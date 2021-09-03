The Oak Creek Lions will hold ourannual LionsFest from Friday, September 3 thru Monday, September 6. The community is invited to join us at the American Legion Post 434 at 9327 S. Shepard Avenue in Oak Creek, WI 53154.
LionsFest includes many bands, carnival rides, helicopter rides, raffles, food and drinks. We will also have a new craft beer garden. For a full list of bands and events, go to oakcreeklions.com.
According to Lion President Mike Hobbs of the Oak Creek LionsClub, “All money raised at this event will allow us to help meet pressing needs in our community. Our Lion members are dedicated volunteers, and we thank everyone who contributes to the support of our mission to serve our community and those in need.”
Price: Free