Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.