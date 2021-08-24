Funny Women. Gross Stories. The hilarious show from Chicago makes a trip up north for a hilarious night at Milwaukee’s Home for Comedy!
Ladylike is the show where women and non binary performers tell their grossest stories. Audience members can submit their own stories to be read onstage anonymously by the host.
Chicago hosts, Gena Gephart and Lucia Whalen will host a very funny group of Milwaukee comics and performers. Do not miss this hilarious special event!
Tickets are ON SALE NOW for $15!
Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7:30.
Price: $15