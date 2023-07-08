Lake Country Art Festival is the perfect way to spend a summer Saturday – shopping, enjoying children’s activities, listening to live music, enjoying delicious food, and all for a great cause!
Event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8 in Nagawaukee Park on Highway 83 in Delafield.
Visit over 100 juried artists specializing in pottery, painting, glass, woodwork, fine art, jewelry, textiles, yard art, and more. The Art Festival is the primary fundraising event for the Delafield Lions.
