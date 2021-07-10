The 45th Annual Lake Country Art Festival is the perfect way to spend a summer Saturday – shopping, enjoying the children’s activities, listening to live music, enjoying delicious food, and all for a great cause!
The art festival is the primary fundraising event for the Lake Country Women’s Club. Located on the beautiful grounds of Naga-Waukee Park, the Lake Country Art Festival features over 110 juried artists specializing in pottery, painting, glass, woodwork, fine art, jewelry, textiles, yard art, and more!
Event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10 in Naga-Waukee Park, Hwy 83, Delafield. $5 donation per car.
Learn more here.