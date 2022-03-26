The Ingleside Hotel will showcase The Lake Country Wedding Show on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with local vendors in the spacious Lake Country Ballroom.
Welcome bags for the first 200 couples
View decorated room layouts
Visit with local vendors
Enjoy complimentary Hor d’oeuvres
Cash Bar will be available
Admission is FREE if you pre-register!
For guests who do not pre-register, there will be a $5 admission at the door.
https://www.theinglesidehotel.com/specials-events/lake-country-wedding-show