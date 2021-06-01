This two-hour tour will begin boarding at 6:30pm and take a journey around the lake with a beautiful sunset.
Gravity of Youth will be our performance for this summer booze cruise night. As an energetically engaging classic rock performance experience hailing from the shores of Lake Geneva, WI, three distinctly unique yet highly focused passions unite to bring forth some of the most compelling portrayals of time-tested classics the region has to offer. Continuously striving to earn the respect of an ever-growing fan base, this piano-based jam pays respect to the likes of: Journey, Styx, Joe Cocker, Peter Garbriel, Etta James, Santana, The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Elton John, Billy Joel, Supertramp, ELO, Chicago, Cold Play, The Police, The Marshal Tucker Band and The Eagles to name a few.
Adult (Ages 13+) - $55
Child (Ages 4-12) - $35
Admission aboard the Queen will include the tour along with 2 tickets good for Beer, Wine or Soda. Cocktail drinks will be available for purchase.
Purchase your tickets online at https://www.lakelawnresort.com/amenities/delavan-lake-tours/
Price: $35 - $55
Adult (Ages 13+) - $55
Child (Ages 4-12) - $35