After fifty-eight years—having continued through pounding rain and scorching sun, straight-line winds and punishing heat—Lakefront Festival of Art has seen it all. Though we will not be celebrating the festival this year in person, we are bringing you a few new online features and highlights. Shop and support the 2020 LFOA artists, watch behind-the-scenes videos, and browse many other festival-inspired activities below.
To all who have supported this event in the past, and to all the volunteers, partners, artists, and vendors who contributed to its success—thank you. We look forward to celebrating LFOA with you in 2021.