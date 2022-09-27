Legacy Five has enjoyed more success in their short career than many groups experience in decades.
When the Legendary Cathedral Quartet retired in 1999, Scott Fowler and Roger Bennett decided to continue the rich musical tradition of Southern Gospel Quartet singing and Legacy Five was organized. Since that day, they have made a major mark on Southern Gospel Music. Audiences quickly responded to their four-part harmony and their ability to communicate the message of Christ. Since the quartet’s formation, they have established and maintained a firm place at the top of Christian music. In fact, Legacy Five has enjoyed more success in their short career than many groups experience in decades. They have also been featured on numerous tapings of the Gaither and Friends Homecoming Video series, appeared on In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley, and are regulars at Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, CA. The rich four and five part harmony that Legacy Five has become noted for are the result of a masterful weaving together of five unique and versatile talents. Matt Fouch sings bass, Bryan Walker baritone, Scott Fowler Lead, and Lee Black tenor, with Josh Townsend on the piano.