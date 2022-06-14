“Live Music on the Plaza”- An outdoor Military and Veteran Family Music Series, June 16th, July 14th, August 18th and September 15th. Grab a beer and brat from our beer garden before the show!
Presented By The Southeaster Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Taskforce
Join the War Memorial Center once a month over the Summer for our new Family Music Series. Each month, we will have a live band performing on Fitch Plaza for a night of entertainment and fellowship. We will also have Military and Veteran Resource tables available for families to connect with. Feel free to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs, as this tables and chairs are limited.
Here’s the music lineup: June 16th- Tonight Only
July 14th- Inner Ally
August 18th- Kharma Shotgun
September 15th Kharma Shotgun