Join us at Discovery World for Live @ the Lakefront, one of the best FREE concert series in the city featuring incredible musical acts from around the country.
On Wednesday evenings from July 13 until August 31, the Rotary Amphitheater at Discovery World will be hopping. There will be jamming. There will be groovin’. There will be, dare we say it, dancing. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be FREE.
The Blues Disciples have been singing the blues since 1990 with the intent of remaining true to the influences of the Chicago electric blues era of the ’50’s and 60’s. They have forged a sound and band that has risen to the top of the Milwaukee Blues scene. Many years and changes have kept their music fresh, and relevant, while still remaining true to their Blues roots. BluesDisciples.com
Got dancing shoes? You’re gonna need ’em.
