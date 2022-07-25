Join us at Discovery World for Live @ the Lakefront, one of the best FREE concert series in the city featuring incredible musical acts from around the country.
On Wednesday evenings from July 13 until August 31, the Rotary Amphitheater at Discovery World will be hopping. There will be jamming. There will be groovin’. There will be, dare we say it, dancing. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be FREE.
VIVO is a contemporary Brazilian samba bossa nova jazz ensemble featuring famed Milwaukee saxophonist Warren Wiegratz, vocalist Pam Duronio, guitarist Tim Stemper, drummer Brian Dale and bassist Eric Hervey. Nominated as the 2017 WAMI Jazz Artist of the Year, VIVO will be playing songs from their latest album release, This is the Time. VivoJazz.com
Got dancing shoes? You’re gonna need ’em.
https://www.discoveryworld.org/calendar-of-events/live-the-lakefront/