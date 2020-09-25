NEW this year at Bear Paw Beach, we're opening Lost Bearings Corn Maze. An 8-acre corn maze that offers a safe, fun, and exciting adventure for the whole family!
Find your way through acres of corn on an autumn afternoon, bring along a flashlight to experience the maze at night, or get spooked in our Haunted Trail! (Opening September 18th)
Relax by a campfire, destroy targets with a pressurized Apple Cannon, race pedal carts & experience all the best flavors fall has to offer at our onsite cafe, Eats & Treats.
Lost Bearings Corn Maze is open every Friday, Saturday & Sunday until November 1, 2020.