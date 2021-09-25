On the evening of Friday, September 24, Louie’s sailors will get together at Milwaukee Brewing Company for a Skippers Meeting and learn about the impact Children’s has on the community. The regatta kicks off on Saturday, September 25 at high noon onMilwaukee Bay followed by a post-race celebration and awards presentation at South Shore Yacht Club. Registration is required to sail in the regatta. The post-race celebration is open to the public and all are welcome.
To learn more, register or make a donation, visit: louieslast.com
Price: $25 - $100