Lucius will be performing four live-streamed shows on Thursday, July 9, 16, 23 and 30 to promote local engagement and fundraising for small businesses facing financial hardship. A portion of ticket sales will go toward our venue’s staff fund when you purchase tickets.
Watch live with other fans every Thursday at 8:00pm or watch later on your own schedule. Each video archive will be available for 72 hours.
July 9 – Performing Wildewoman
w/ special guest Brandi Carlile
July 16 – Performing Covers
July 23 – Performing Songs from The Bromley House
July 30 – Debuting New Music
All proceeds go to support Pabst Theater Group Venues + artist.