Lucius will be performing four live-streamed shows on Thursday, July 9, 16, 23 and 30 to promote local engagement and fundraising for small businesses facing financial hardship. A portion of ticket sales will go toward our venue’s staff fund when you purchase tickets.

Watch live with other fans every Thursday at 8:00pm or watch later on your own schedule. Each video archive will be available for 72 hours.

July 9 – Performing Wildewoman

w/ special guest Brandi Carlile

July 16 – Performing Covers

July 23 – Performing Songs from The Bromley House

July 30 – Debuting New Music

All proceeds go to support Pabst Theater Group Venues + artist.

https://pabsttheater.org/event/luciuslivestreamseries2020/

