Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular.
This smash hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
This brand-new musical from Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”
https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/madagascar-2023