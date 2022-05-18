Come enjoy a weekend of non-stop lauughs and amazing magic at the wonderful Brumder Mansion. Featuring Two Brothers One Mind and special guests Carly Malison, Chris Schmidt, Elijah Holbrook and Michael Palmisano II.
Welcome to a world where the impossible is possible. For nearly two decades, Chad & Jeff Orr, have been continually leaving audiences stunned and with smiles on their faces. Witness as the real life siblings incredibly transmit YOUR randomly suggested thoughts from one Brother to the other.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the Brothers eventually made their way to the West Coast and began performing for large crowds on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Word spread quickly about them, and shortly after, they were performing on stage with world famous comedians at some of the largest comedy clubs in Hollywood such as The Icehouse, Comedy Store, The Improv, and The Jon Lovitz Comedy Club in the Universal Studios Citywalk.
Since then, they have performed on television and radio along with every type of venue you can imagine from large festivals, to VIP Suites at National Conventions, and also the headlining entertainment for The Milwaukee Bucks 50th Anniversary celebration. Now it’s your chance to come witness The Brothers and see why the celebrity judges on America’s Got Talent gave them a YES!!
Friday & Saturday Night 7pm & 9pm (Adult Language)
Sunday Family Show 2pm (All Ages)
Two Brothers One Mind Promo Video
FREE PARKING
To Reserve a Room at the Brumder Mansion
Call (414) 342-9767 or
Text (702) 808-2242