Presented by Eldr+Rime & 1840 Brewing Company at EldrRime, Wauwatosa WI
Beer Pairing Dinner. Bring the Heat, Pour the Beer.
Hot Poker simply described as the process of caramelizing a malt beer with a red hot stainless steel poker. Ironically, we love to combine hot with cold as it’s in our DNA.
We’ll once again bring you some of the unique brews from our partners at 1840 Brewing Company and pair them beautifully with a three course meal prepared by our culinary team. As each course is served, you will learn about the offerings, making of the beer and food pairing directly from the producers and chefs.
Event will be held in a private dining room for up to 25 people. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
https://www.eldrandrime.com/store/event/malt-fire-hot-poker/