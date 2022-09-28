A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. 23 hits. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!
Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson
Book by Catherine Johnson
Originally conceived by Judy Craymer
Directed and Choreographed by Monica Kapoor
Travel to a Greek island paradise for this ultimate feel-good show! Hit music from the super group ABBA tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman’s search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding.
Recommended for ages 10 and up
https://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/upcoming-shows-events/mamma-mia/