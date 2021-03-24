Saturday & Sunday, March 27 & 28, 2021 (11 am-4 pm)
Celebrate the spring thaw and our Wisconsin heritage at Wehr’s annual Maple Sugar Days. The pandemic edition of our beloved event will be held entirely outdoors and follow all public health protocols to keep visitors and volunteers safe. The program includes a short walk to the sugarbush, a visit to an old-time sugarin’ camp, a boil down demonstration and stories about the Native American origins of maple sugarin’. While we can’t serve pancakes due to the pandemic, we will send you home with a serving of authentic Wisconsin maple syrup to enjoy, along with a craft kit for the kids.
The guided hikes begin at 11 am and continue every 15 minutes until 4 pm. You will be asked to choose your hike time at the time of reservation
Preregistration is required. Ticket sales will open once event permission is granted. Watch the website and social media for updates
Fee: $10 per person, Free for children ages 2 and under
Important Maple Sugar Days 2021 Information
• All participants (3 years old and up) will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and
face while at Wehr
• Group size will be up to 10 people and can include multiple parties.
If you would prefer to not be mixed with other families, you can purchase a 10-ticket block and
bring along friends from your “COVID-19 bubble”
• This event is designed for adults and children ages four and older
• Advanced ticket purchases only. No tickets will be sold at the door
• Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and the program runs rain or shine
• Maple sugar treats and tapping equipment will be available online for pre-order