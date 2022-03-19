Presented by Schlitz Audubon Nature Center at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Milwaukee WI
Maple sugaring has been a wonderful tradition for generations. Learn how maple sap turns into syrup, how to identify a maple tree, and hear one of the many tales of how maple sugaring came to be. We’ll have five activities to participate in along the trails. Before you leave, visit the sweetest station of all for a delicious treat!
All participants will receive a PDF copy of a trail map with activity locations and descriptions prior to the event.
This program will take place indoors and outdoors. Please read our current mask policy before participation.
Member: $10 per person | Non-member: $15 per person | 2 & under free – no ticket needed