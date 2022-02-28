Let the good times roll! The downtown skywalk will host a Mardi Gras celebration, featuring a New Orleans-style brass band, local drag queens, and beads, beads, and more beads!
March through the downtown skywalk with the Extra Crispy Brass Band, local drag queens, and over 1,000 beads!
The Mardi Gras Skywalk Parade will start in the 100 EAST Wisconsin – Empire Building skywalk (over the Milwaukee River), proceed through the Empire Building, ASQ Center, Plankinton Arcade, The Avenue, and conclude with a final lunchtime performance inside the 3rd Street Market Hall. Catch two show-stopping performances at the recently completed murals in the Plankinton Avenue and 2nd Street skywalks.
Participants are encouraged to join the festivities. Hats, masks, and beads are encouraged!