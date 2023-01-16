Join us at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society for a day to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday Jan. 16, 2023.
11:00 a.m. guided tour
With Clayborn Benson
$10 per person (only tour of the day)
1:30 p.m.
Showing of King: A Filmed Record …Montgomery To Memphis
He was an extraordinary leader, with vision and ambition. He would fight tirelessly until his last days against injustice. By fighting for his dreams and against injustice, he powerfully impacted generations and he changed the world.
Free and Open to the Public