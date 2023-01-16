MLK_Day_01162023

Join us at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society for a day to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday Jan. 16, 2023.

11:00 a.m. guided tour

With Clayborn Benson

$10 per person (only tour of the day)

1:30 p.m.

Showing of King: A Filmed Record …Montgomery To Memphis

He was an extraordinary leader, with vision and ambition. He would fight tirelessly until his last days against injustice. By fighting for his dreams and against injustice, he powerfully impacted generations and he changed the world.

Free and Open to the Public

http://www.wbhsm.org/event/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day/

