The world’s favorite “practically perfect” nanny comes alive on the Fireside stage serving up more than a spoonful of delightful music, dancing, and laughter that will transport and enchant audiences of all ages. A beloved Tony Award-winning musical, The Fireside’s production of MARY POPPINS features all the well-known popular songs, high-stepping dancing, and a treasure chest full of magic and mirth! The whole family will enjoy this dazzling and beautiful musical fable. There is only one word to describe this unforgettable production - “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!"