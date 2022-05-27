Amateur and Professionals cook up meats for an excellent cause, a fundraiser for HeartHead – a local nonprofit that helps people pay for therapy and mental health care. Wrapping up Mental Health Month with MEATS!!!
Sample and vote on local ameteur and pro pit masters meats (all levels are welcome). Winner gets $250 first prize and the traveling turkey leg trophy.
Bid on some rad silent auction items, and help raise funds for HeartHead! Our first real official fundraiser.
*Very limited vegetables will only be permitted in bloody marys.
Event is free to attend, there WILL be a fee/ticket to sample and vote on meats.
PITMASTERS: Interested in cooking and having your meat skillz put to the test? Get your pitmaster pass at the link beloiw:
Wanna cook and compete to win the $250 first prize?