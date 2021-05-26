Memorial Day Weekend is the time of year at the resort to kick off summer with outdoor and indoor activities for the whole family all three days including the first of the year Lakeside Lawn Party with a “Memorial Day Weekend Pig Roast Cookout & Lawn Party” on Sunday. The Lakeside Pig Roast Cookout & Lawn Party is open to resort guests as well as day visitors.
On Sunday, 5/30, The Memorial Day Weekend Pig Roast Cookout Buffet will be located lakeside on the lawn just outside the Great Room or in the case of inclement weather, in the Geneva Room. We will feature several recreational games including Bag Toss, Giant Jenga and Human Foosball.
Blame the Drummer, duo will play during the Pig Roast Cookout from 4:00pm-7:00pm.
Price: $15 - $30
$30.00 ++ Adult
$15.00 ++ Child 4-12 yrs. No charge for ages 3 and under