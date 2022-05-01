To most, they’re the subject of myth and legend, but at Discovery World, you can see a real-life mermaid in action!
Mermaid Echo works to connect kids with aquatic ecology in a creative way! Watch as she swims with her underwater friends, take photos with her, and enjoy one-on-one interaction with a real mermaid.
Mermaid Echo is a professional mermaid entertainer, specializing in children’s conservation education. Mermaid Echo Entertainment LLC works to inspire the next generation to care for at-risk aquatic ecosystems through immersive performance, storytelling, and hands-on learning.
The family-friendly show is free with the price of admission and will take place inside the Lake Michigan Tank in the Reiman Aquarium.
https://www.discoveryworld.org/calendar-of-events/mermaid-echo-live-show-2/