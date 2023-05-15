Witness the transformation from the white shell of winter to the soft caterpillar greens of spring to the fluttering blooms of summer in Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies, the Spring Show at The Domes. Drift from the ‘Chilly White’ Easter lilies to the ‘Beauty of Spring’ tulips. The garden, with its pastels from a variety of hydrangeas and daffodils, morphs into a vivid tapestry of purples, magentas, and oranges found in hyacinths, pansies, stock, and more. Discover, Metamorphosis at The Domes, the perfect venue for Easter and Mother’s Day outings!
Hydrangeas play a starring role in the show. As you walk along the flower-filled displays, you’ll see blue ‘Blaumeister,’ rich red-violet ‘Merritt’s Supreme,’ the unique ‘Hanabi white,’ and the multi-toned ‘You-Me Passion’ hydrangeas. Stop and smell the ‘Ayesha’ hydrangeas and you’ll take in a scent similar to lilacs.
Adding an interactive element to the show is the sensitive plant, ‘Mimosa pudica,’ with its pretty pink blooms. This “shrinking violet” folds its leaves inward when touched. Touch the sample plants displayed on the overlook, but don’t stress the plants in the displays!
Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs & Butterflies
To illustrate metamorphosis in the amphibian and insect worlds, the show is interspersed with glimpses of the development of frogs and butterflies, from eggs to tadpoles or larva, to adult frogs and butterflies.
Sticker Wednesdays & Mother’s Day Flowers
Every Wednesday during the show’s run, all visitors receive a FREE collectable sticker—while supplies last, and on Mother’s Day, the first 50 women receive a free floral pin as a memento for the day.
Special Friends of The Domes Events During the Show
April 22, Earth Day
Friends of The Domes will be giving a free seed packet to everyone who visits The Domes Education Center on Earth Day.
Also on Earth Day: Bee the Change! (aka Pollinators in Peril: How Can We Help?) a presentation by CharBee Koenen, BeeVangelist. Ticket required.
April 29-30, Art in The Green
Experience a weekend art festival inside Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes. Support local and regional artists displaying and selling their work in Greenhouse No. 7 and enjoy entertainment and food vendors throughout The Domes. Ticket required.
Details & Ticketing Information
For details and ticketing information on these and other Friends of The Domes events, visit https://milwaukeedomes.org/events/all-events/