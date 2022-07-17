100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks
Saturday, July 16
10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Free Admission
100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks
Now in its fifty-second year, the Midsummer Festival of the Arts is a Sheboygan tradition for family outings and for finding special works of art.
One hundred artist booths will feature paintings, photographs, jewelry, wearables, wood carvings, ceramics, glass, leather goods, textiles, and more. There will also be live music and performances, hands-on art making, demonstrations, food, and fun… all found on the grounds of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Sheboygan’s City Green.
Photo: Midsummer Festival of the Arts, July 17, 2021.
https://www.jmkac.org/engage-events/midsummer-festival-of-the-arts/