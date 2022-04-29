Join thousands of gamers in Milwaukee for an event you’ll never forget!
The Midwest Gaming Classic is a trade show featuring 150,000+ square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, tabletop RPGs, computers, tabletop board games, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and that’s just the start! The Midwest Gaming Classic is about celebrating gaming, trying new things, learning about the gaming hobby, meeting others who share the love of gaming, and having fun doing it!
No matter if you have one console and a handful of games or thousands of games in every room of your house, you’ll find something to celebrate with us!
• Print or use a mobile device to scan your tickets at the trade show to gain admittance
• Up to two children 9 and under are FREE when accompanied by a paid general (adult) admission for Saturday or Sunday
• Admission is non-refundable.
• Admissions sold from unauthorized websites (such as eBay, craigslist, and others like it) may not be honored for entry
• Once admission is redeemed, it valid for the same person and may not be transferred. If you remove or tamper with a wristband it will not be replaced and you will not be allowed entry.
• Credit card will be charged at time of purchase.
• All Admissions are inclusive of any necessary taxes.
• Industry alumni subject to change. Admission will not be refunded due to changes.
• No refunds or exchanges except as noted.
• NOTE: Pre-order tickets purchased for the 2022 trade show may be redeemed for a future Midwest Gaming Classic trade show, provided the tickets have not been previously redeemed.
• Trade show date, time, location, and ticket price subject to change.
• In the case of an event cancellation, refunds will be offered.