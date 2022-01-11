Featuring non-digital gaming of all types - Family Events, Board Games, Creator Run Tabletop Role Playing Games, Live Action Role Playing events, Miniatures, and more. We believe every game tells a story and every player plays a part. What Story Will YOU Tell this January?
Midwinter requires masks be worn in all our gaming spaces, including the Exhibit Hall regardless of vaccination status. Please see our COVID-19 Health and Safety page for full details.
GAMING WILL BEGIN AT 10:00am on THURSDAY, January 13th
Exhibit Hall Hours - (Vendors/Shopping)
Friday, January 14th - 1:00pm until 6:00pm (12 Noon VIP Sneak Peek)
Saturday, January 15th - 10:00am until 6:00pm
Sunday, January 16th - 10:00am until 2:00pm
Registration & Badge Pickup - On the 5th floor of the Hilton. Badges will be available for same-day purchase based on capacity. To ensure entry please purchase your badge online ahead of time. Opens 8:30am Thursday, Closes 2:00pm Sunday (open all hours throughout)