In this installment of The Church Basement Ladies series, the year is 1960 and a reformation is underway. Beverly gets her first pair of high heels for confirmation. Mrs. Snustad wins top honors at the County Fair for her Grand Champion pickles. Mavis must find a way to deal with the new Super Highway that cuts through her farm. Karin finds freedom behind the wheel of her husband’s pickup truck. And Pastor has found new love and announces his impending nuptials. Against the changing tide, these “bulwarks never failing” stand strong in their faith and in their friendships with more crazy antics, more great songs, and more lessons reluctantly learned.
