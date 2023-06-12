Pull up your lawn chair and settle in for an inspiring evening of patriotic music!
The Milwaukee American Legion Band is a non-profit organization consisting of talented and dedicated musicians from all over Southeastern Wisconsin. An award-winning group with a 100-year history, the Band specializes in traditional and patriotic Concert Band music – music that captures the very heart of American culture.
The Cudahy High School Orchestra Parents will have refreshments available for purchase — support your local band!
Sponsored by the Suzann E. Collins Memorial Fund
Rain date: Thursday, June 15 @ 7:00 pm