Great Stand up at Great Lakes Distillery part of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival! Featuring Brian Roe (Chicago, IL), Tucker Millett (Chicago, IL), Lucia Whalen (Chicago, IL), and headliner Eitan Levine (New York, NY)!
Hilarious stand up comedy and delicious craft cocktails all in one spot! Don’t miss the Wednesday night stand up comedy show at Great Lakes Distillery on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 7:30pm!
Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15!
Due to COVID-19 proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of show time is required for entry.
Price: $15