When Is The Comic Book Show?
Saturday, September 24th 2022
Where is the Comic Book Show?
The Milwaukee Comic Con takes place at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Expo Hall B 640 S 84th St., West Allis, WI 53214
Events the Comic Book Show:
Cosplay Contest:
Both Childrens and Adults cosplay contests will be taking place with great prizes in all categories! Sign up will be at the show
Magic the Gathering Commander Tournament:
Rejoice Magic the Gathering Players, Mighty Con will now be hosting a Commander Pod Tournament! Play will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will run 3 90 minute rounds. Pods will be randomly determined, and prizes will be awarded for multiple categories and not just wins! Decks will be available for purchase if you need a deck to run. And don’t forget, you can bring your extra cards in to trade with our vendors or get a cash offer right on the spot!
How much is the Comic Book Show?
Adults are just $8 for general admission, and as always kids 12 and under are FREE. But you don’t just get admission for that. Every person who attends Mighty Con gets a free comic book at the door to get their day started off right. Please also note that if you already purchased a pass for a postponed show, then you’re all set and don’t need to get another one, you’re already on the list.
Want to get in early? If you order your pass online, you can get in at 9:30 a.m., a half hour ahead of everyone else! Get first grab at all the best deals: click here to pre-order your passes!
After pre-ordering, you can pick up your passes the morning of the show.
Looking to Sell Your Collectibles Or Show Off Your Brand At Mighty Con?
Vendor and artist spaces are available, so click on the link for more infomraiton. To get more information on settnig up, or with general questions about the show, reach out to us at MightyConVendors@gmail.com